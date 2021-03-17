Most Americans are about to receive — or, in some cases, already have received — $1,400 stimulus checks from the federal government.
You’ll have plenty of options for what to spend that money on, and many likely will opt to take care of some lingering needs. But let’s face it, many will buy that humungous TV they’ve had their eye on for months. And that’s OK because it’s your money, and you can do what you wish with it.
But when it comes to local municipalities that are on the cusp of receiving some serious cash from the federal COVID-19 relief package — a total of $42,572,253 throughout Kankakee County, to be exact — we don’t want to see any TV boxes at your curbs.
We’re about to be a real downer. It’s not Christmas. The freedom of frivolous spending does not extend to local government entities. That situation is because it’s not their money they’re spending; it’s the taxpayers’ money.
We already have spoken to officials in several local communities about their plans for the money and, so far, have liked what we’ve heard.
It’s with good reason a few seem awe-struck by the sheer enormity of the money they’re set to receive.
Take the village of Manteno for example. It has an annual budget ranging from $5 million to $6 million, and the federal plan calls for the village to receive $1.1 million. That’s a game-changing influx of cash.
And we like where Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent’s head is at when it comes to how to spend the money.
“These types of resources can aid us for years to come if invested properly,” Nugent told senior reporter Lee Provost.
But it’s what he said next that pleases us the most.
“It will take generations to get us out of this,” he said of taxpayers footing the bill for the stimulus package.
We encourage local leaders to follow suit with that line of thinking.
The taxpayers and what would benefit them most should be paramount in the upcoming discussions about how communities plan to spend the piles of cash falling into their laps. It is, after all, their money.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.