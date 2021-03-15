A staffer once saw a man running in Kankakee’s Cobb Park carrying a tennis racquet. Not that odd because there are courts in the park. But by his third passing still carrying the item, the question had to be asked.
“It’s for the geese,” he said.
We don’t condone using a racquet to swat off approaching geese, but we all have seen how aggressive they can get and, therefore, likely can understand why he arrived at this plan.
If the goose population was better controlled, then this man could run without the hindrance of weaponry.
So, why are there so many geese? Well, it’s not a short or easy answer, but part of the problem is the kindness of parkgoers. Some who frequent various parks throughout the county show their love for the waterfowl with food.
It’s a common thought feeding bread to these animals is safe, but that has proven to not be true.
Feeding ducks and geese leads to a litany of problems — duckling malnutrition, overcrowding, pollution, diseases and attraction of pests.
The Kankakee County Animal Welfare Advisory Committee has been working toward solutions to these problems. Among its efforts is the upcoming posting of new signage in parks aimed at stopping parkgoers from feeding the animals.
Signs are being printed in both English and Spanish and will be posted in Momence at Island Park; in Kankakee at Cobb Park, River Road Park, Jeffers Park, Legion Park South 6th, Beckman Park, Goselin and Potawatomi; in Aroma Park at Railroad Park; in Bourbonnais at Willowhaven Park, Riverfront Park, LaVasseur Park and Perry Farm and at Davis Creek Campground, which belongs to the state of Illinois.
But similar to all signage, it only will work if the reader heeds the warning. So, if you truly love these animals — or if you just want to stop encountering a huffy goose while on a run — follow the guidance of the signs to be posted and don’t feed the wildlife.
