On April 6, or nearly eight months ago to the day, an editorial appeared on the pages of this newspaper which echoed the message contained in “Lean On Me,’’ the signature song performed by the late, great Bill Withers.
A reminder of the message came on Tuesday, when a page one Daily Journal story reported that 286 residents of Bradley took advantage of a program allowing them to claim a free bag of groceries valued at $40.
The program, which is funded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity’s CURE program, is open only to Bradley residents, and nine more distribution days remain.
But something Bradley Deputy Clerk Kym Nelson said about the program should resonate with everyone, and it’s something we all should take to heart as we continue to struggle through a pandemic-related crisis, which has brought economic hardship to many.
“We don’t want people to be shy or embarrassed,” Nelson said in encouraging Bradley residents to participate in the program. “If people need help, we are here to help.’’
By like token, anyone who has the resources to provide help during these trying times should also not be bashful about doing so. Numerous charitable organizations and community groups that provide assistance at this time of year and all seasons could use your help, and there are simply too many to mention here. But we enthusiastically salute each and every one of them.
Indeed, Withers’ song held deep meaning when it was first released in 1972, and the significance of its message has only grown of late. It helped us muster support for one another when the COVID-19 pandemic first reared its ugly head in America last spring, and it is doing it again as the threat caused by the virus has reached new heights.
Once again, here are those soothing words:
“Lean on me when you’re not strong
And I’ll be your friend I’ll help you carry on
For it won’t be long
’Til I’m gonna need somebody to lean on.’’
