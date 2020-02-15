From celebrating local teams’ victories to spreading the word about local non-profits’ endeavors to help others and so much more, you’ll often find us tooting the horns of others in the pages of the Daily Journal. But today, indulge us for just a moment while we toot our own.
We excitedly announced this week the launch of our new Daily Journal news app. The app will allow you to more conveniently access Journal content on all of your mobile devices 24/7.
That content includes the Journal’s extensive coverage of local government and area happenings, as well as new businesses and expansions. Also, you can access our acclaimed sports section and weekly podcast, as well as the many lifestyle and opinion items we publish daily in the Journal.
It’s all the news that’s published on daily-journal.com, but now available in an easy-to-read format designed for your phone or tablet. You can even favorite articles to read later and easily share stories with friends and family.
The app allows you to get the news as it’s happening. It provides push notifications for breaking news stories, story updates and those so important high school scores during state play-offs and more.
We created this app with you, our readers, in mind. We wanted you to have access to news no matter where you are.
The world is changing, and we’re changing with it. But one thing won’t change — we’re here to keep you up-to-date on matters of importance in the community.
We encourage you to download the app — it’s available for Apple and Android devices — and see for yourself. We hope you like it and thanks for reading!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!