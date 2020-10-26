We all know of The Grinch who stole Christmas. COVID-19 has posed the same concerns regarding Halloween 2020, but the holiday will proceed nonetheless.
This is a welcome prospect for the young and young at heart, as the popularity of Halloween is surpassed only by Christmas in the modern age. More than a dozen local towns will be offering trick-or-treating hours this coming Saturday, and little ghosts and goblins will make their annual appearance on the streets without interruption.
Still, extra caution needs to be taken as the virus continues to rear its ugly head and spread. Here’s some tips on how to have fun and still stay safe this Halloween. Most come courtesy of the CDC, with a few other sources sprinkled in:
• Trick or treaters should maintain social distancing as they pass through the neighborhood, and be especially mindful not to form clusters around homes handing out treats. The kids should wear a protective mask, and remember most costume masks are made for style, not protection. What’s more, a protective mask can also provide some warmth on a crisp, cool autumn night.
• Those who provide the treats should consider sitting outside and lining up individual treat bags on their property for trick or treaters to pick up without a hand-to-hand exchange taking place.
• If you choose to host a party, try to hold it outside if at all possible. If you do move inside, improve ventilation by keeping windows and doors open. Limit attendance and length of time of the party. The CDC doesn’t give specific numbers, but 25 or less people attending a gathering of two hours or less seems reasonable.
• Also remember the safety tips that have long been recommended remain vital regardless of the year or circumstances. While groups should be small, no child should trick or treat alone. A responsible adult should accompany the group, and all treats collected should be inspected before being consumed.
