The City of Kankakee is carving out a Tax Increment Financing district to revitalize its east side, the important patch of land surrounding the vital intersection of Interstate 57 and Court Street.
The exact size of the district is being worked on. Our hope is the plan is aggressive enough to attract investors.
There was a time when the land just east and north of the freeway intersection was the home of a prosperous Kmart. That store was closed when it was consolidated into a Super Kmart, which, incidentally, now also is gone.
Ever since, the land largely has been vacant. The site deteriorated for a number of years, such that some of the parking lot light poles fell over. The land finally was cleared and now is a collection of dunes. A sign still announces — and we still hope for — a large-scale truck stop at the site.
It is, we think, critical Kankakee get a solid tenant for that site and generally revitalize its east side. The old Kmart is not the only critical site. A restaurant burned down and was not replaced. Head to the east, and you will find, just out of town, an empty abandoned restaurant.
The irony is Kankakee has been doing a better job attracting people to the downtown. The Merchant Street Musicfest draws, as does the Farmers Market. Schuyler Avenue has developed a small but positive nightlife zone. It is getting there from the freeway that is now the problem.
We have no magical solution to the problem. We do not know what investment would play out there. The critical thing is to get more retailers to try.
