Not all that long ago, downtown Kankakee was thought of as a place to avoid.
The retail hub once located there has shifted north to Bradley, so shoppers were visiting in considerably fewer numbers. Some also had gained the not-wholly-deserved perception it was a dangerous place, where visitors risked becoming crime victims.
A mostly fruitful 20th Century appeared to be giving way to a bleak 21st Century existence. If uttered 20 years ago, this statement likely would have been received with incredulous ridicule: “I want to help make this area be a 24-hour a day, seven-day-a-week destination.”
But that’s exactly what Brad Kuntz said last week as he assumed the role of Kankakee Development Corporation president. The KDC is a group of property owners and others who promote the downtown’s interests.
“We’ve made great strides,” is the second part of the above quote Kuntz gave to the Daily Journal. That’s not idle talk either. Here are some examples why:
While the retail hub has clearly shifted, the downtown has reestablished itself as the financial/business hub of the county. Four major banks sit within a few blocks of each other, three of which are in fairly new facilities.
The new streetscape along north and south Schuyler Avenue gives that vital artery a whole new, fresh look. It’s welcoming, and the bike path clearly invites a segment of the public to use an area it previously would bypass because of safety concerns. We agree with Kuntz’s assessment: The upgrade will spark new growth.
While not new, the weekly Farmer’s Market and events that take place in the train depot area and at the Kankakee Public Library attract many people. While centered around the warmer summer months, they continue year-round.
The next test for the downtown will be convincing the public the plan to establish residential opportunities at the towering PNC Bank building is a well-conceived one. We think it is, and if it reaches fruition, Kankakee can become an undeniable round-the-clock destination.
