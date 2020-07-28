Normally, one who comes bearing gifts is welcome with open arms.
But that doesn’t necessarily apply to those who take on an unenviable task for the U.S. Census Bureau. They are hired once a decade to go door-to-door in search of people who have yet to respond to the Census count despite multiple opportunities. While those who have yet to respond are in the minority, their inaction can have serious consequences for everyone around them.
Those consequences were described in a recent Daily Journal story written by Lee Provost. With the 2020 Census count entering the homestretch, the story revealed how areas of Kankakee County are lagging far behind.
One such example is the city of Kankakee, where only 54.1 percent of the populace has responded to the mailed questionnaires sent out months ago. Even Manteno, which has a comparatively impressive response rate of 78.4 percent, has work left to do.
Why does it matter so much? As Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently explained, a 1 percent undercount for the state could result in the loss of $195 million per year in federal funding for the next decade. That equates to about $1,500 per year for each person not counted in the census.
That money doesn’t go directly in your pocket, but it provides billions for schools, hospitals, public works and other capital items. It can determine whether a community prospers or struggles, and once the count is complete, the results apply for the next 10 years.
Tentatively, door-to-door Census takers are scheduled to work from Aug. 1 through Oct. 31. They should be treated with respect and kindness and not hostility and suspicion, even by those who have intentionally dodged them up until now.
Those who have already responded should greet them warmly when crossing paths. We are all depending greatly on them at this point, and their success or failure depends on our help. Let’s work together to achieve a positive outcome.
