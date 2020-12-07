A year from now at this time, there will be a major commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor.
Today, we mark the 79th anniversary of the day Japanese aggressors launched a sneak attack on the United States naval base established in Hawaii, an attack which led to America’s entry into World War II.
Out of deep respect and in honor of those brave citizen-soldiers who remain alive after answering the call to fight and bring the U.S. victory, we won’t wait another year to offer a major expression of gratitude for their sacrifice and devotion to duty.
Why not wait? According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, only 325,574 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II remained alive in 2020. The VA estimated that an average of 245 were dying per day, and that estimate was made before the COVID-19 pandemic emerged.
Those who remain with us are in their 90s, and some have lived to age 100 and beyond. They have enjoyed full lives to be sure, but it’s quite obvious they are now in the absolute twilight of their existence.
So take a moment to honor them today in any way possible amid this pandemic, and if taking a minute or two to reflect on how they preserved “the land of the free and the home of the brave’’ is the best you can do under the circumstances, so be it.
But if you are fortunate enough to be acquainted with one of these true heroes, take a moment to give them a call or send them a thank you card. If you wait until next year or even next month, the opportunity might slip away forever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!