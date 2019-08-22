“The only thing we have to fear is fear itself”
— President Franklin Roosevelt’s first inaugural address, 1933
Roosevelt, taking office during the nation’s worst economic crisis, was doing his best to instill confidence. Though dramatic, it did not entirely work. The Great Depression would linger on until banished by the run-up to World War II.
Now ironically, the situation is entirely reversed. The nation is prosperous. Investments of all kinds remain productive. There are more job openings than people seeking work.
And yet, warnings seem to scare some folks. A poll indicated one-third of economists “expect a recession by the end of 2021.”
We are not sure how much credence to give this prediction. The end of 2021 seems far away. There will be a presidential election between now and then. It’s like predicting who will win the pennant in 2021. Might be? Could be? Who knows?
Economics as a science is a method of predicting what people will do. One family cutting back on spending is wise. A hundred million families cutting back on spending slows the economy. You get the idea. Our economy is made up of the sum totals of individual decisions.
If history tells us anything, the next financial crisis is liable to begin in a way we do not expect. A number of our financial crises, from the Great Depression to the Great Recession, were fueled by bad loans that could not be repaid.
Only a Pollyanna would never worry. Only Oscar the Grouch would worry all the time. Do not be driven by fear. Do what is best for you and your family. In most cases, that will mean working, saving and just plain living. That’s what Roosevelt hoped. If enough Americans do that, it will be just fine.
