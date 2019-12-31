The term “20/20” suggests one has exceptional vision. Beginning Wednesday, it also will refer to the year we live in. Is there just a touch of irony here? It seems so.
What would seem mountain stream clear to some is about as clear as mud to others. Legalized abortion, same-sex marriage, gun ownership and climate change stand as prime examples of issues that draw both strong pro and con sentiments.
Who’s right? Who’s wrong? It depends on your viewpoint. What’s more certain is public consensus appears to be at an all-time low as 2020 arrives, and that’s something that should change little as the year transpires and America moves toward a presidential election that will offer perhaps the most distinct choice in the nation’s history. The issues that lack clarity nonetheless will play a significant role in who gets elected.
Will the outcome also settle these divisive matters and bring unity to the country by the time inaugural day is held in early 2021? “No” is the crystal clear answer. The lack of a shared vision will outlast 2020 and many years to come.
Perhaps that’s to be expected because differences in opinion are a byproduct of our ideals of freedom of speech and independent thought. But until we agree more, we’re bound to get along less.
