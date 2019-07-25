The Chicago Bears have held summer training camp at Olivet Nazarene University for so long now, some fans might take their annual return for granted.
But now is not the time to treat the camp with complacency.
The Bears are arriving today for their 18th consecutive camp at Bourbonnais, and are bucking a growing trend among NFL teams by doing so.
Into the early 1990s, virtually all NFL teams held training camp on a college campus. But that approach has diminished since, as 20 teams now conduct camp at a team facility. The remaining teams hold camp at either a municipal or resort facility, or similar to the Bears, a college campus.
The Bears have made a commitment to remain at ONU through at least 2022, but what will happen after that year passes? Will the team join the other clubs who now train at their own facility?
That prospect makes it vital for fans to show their eagerness to attend camp for a couple of reasons.
First of all, there is no guarantee it will go on forever. If you have never visited camp before, or haven’t attended in years, the next few weeks provide a prime opportunity. One day soon, the opportunity could end.
Secondly, large attendance figures could send a signal to the Bears, which will make it more difficult to leave. Camp offers an ideal time to foster good public relations and build excitement for the upcoming season, and if team officials see a large turnout at ONU, it might convince them to stay put past 2022.
The choice is ultimately up to the team, but it’s a choice that can be influenced by public participation. Will you do your part?
