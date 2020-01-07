The headline read “New Illinois bathroom laws take effect with the new year.’’
Because of the controversy over the use of public restrooms by the transgender population, there was an immediate temptation to assume the story would be controversial.
But it was not. Instead, it described two new state laws. One requires any public restroom used one person at a time be declared gender neutral. The other requires baby changing stations be placed in most women’s and men’s public restrooms.
Only the nitpicker can find controversy in these two common sense measures, which sailed through the state Legislature. You could point to the “another unfunded mandate’’ argument, but the cost would seem relatively minimal.
Now back to the headline, which is really the newspaper version of a television or radio sound bite. We, as a society, are increasingly prone to jump to conclusions because of all the “bites’’ we encounter. Our so-called smartphones alert us when we have been bitten again, and we take the bait much more often than not.
It’s like a midsummer camping trip where the insect repellent is forgotten. The mosquitoes strike so many times you eventually become numb to it all, recognizing each successive bite but dwelling on none.
The flood of information we receive in this ever-advancing technological age is a true wonder to behold. At the same time, it can drown out our natural human propensity for deep, critical thought.
Remember to read past the headline and listen past the sound bite. It can serve like a life preserver these days.
