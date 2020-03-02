Forever friend,” a term used to promote pet adoption, is a deceptive choice of words.
Before you animal lovers get too riled by the above paragraph, know now the purpose here is not to criticize or poke fun at the deep affection people have for pets. Instead, the intent is to point out that nothing lasts forever, and we all should take full advantage of the opportunities available to us before they vanish.
This is exactly what Jordan and Jen Chapman, of St. Anne and Bourbonnais, respectively, are doing. They are the owners of the 14-year-old pit bull Marley, an adopted dog who has only a short time left to live because he suffers from a rare form of canine cancer.
With the clock ticking, Marley’s owners have showered him with love and attention, and he reciprocates with an ear-to-ear grin which would melt the coldest heart. Many hearts were melted over the weekend as the charming story was shared with Daily Journal readers by Lee Provost.
Marley is also checking off a number of items on a bucket list created for him. The boxes already checked include getting adopted, eating a burger, visiting the local hospice office and riding on a fire engine. Another box will be checked today as he will become an honorary member of the Bourbonnais Police Department.
Jen hopes Marley’s story will inspire others to adopt older dogs or even dogs in need of hospice care. We share in her hope. The ultimate loss of the pet will be painful, but not unexpected, and the days leading up to the final one can be full of fun and adventure if you follow the lead of Marley’s owners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!