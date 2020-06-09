While it remains to be seen what the “new normal’’ will look like once the conronavirus pandemic eases its grip on America, a preliminary view is beginning to take shape.
The announcement the popular Coyote Canyon restaurant in Bourbonnais will not reopen in its previous form provides such a glimpse.
Owner-operator Jim Johanek made the announcement last week, citing the three-month government shutdown and the uncertainty of all-you-can-eat style dining as the prime factors behind the difficult decision.
While Johanek entered into negotiations with the parent company of Coyote Canyon to either transfer ownership or enter into a lease agreement to have them operate the location, the latter factor will still remain for anyone willing to assume control of the operation.
This closure differs from the closing of the Bradley J.C. Penney store located just north of Coyote Canyon. The retailer had been suffering financial hardships since before the pandemic hit. The crisis served more as a final nail in the coffin than the main reason for its demise.
Coyote Canyon had done seemingly well in its 18 years in Bourbonnais. The parking lot was often full. It had staved off a challenge from a direct competitor, Golden Corral Buffet & Grill, which set up shop just south of Coyote Canyon but lasted barely a year before closing in spring 2019.
But this latest challenge seems too great for Coyote Canyon or any other buffet of its type to withstand. People will continue to eat, and in some cases, too much, but changing social norms will likely not allow it to be done by lining up along with a bunch of strangers to proceed through a food line.
Thus, the situation stands as a sneak peek at the new normal. Get used to it. There’s more yet to come.
