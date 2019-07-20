Fifty years ago today, it was announced that “The Eagle has landed,’’ and seemingly, every American alive shared in the joy of the successful mission to the moon executed by the Apollo 11 crew.
Will a similar display of mass pride over an altogether positive event ever occur again? It doesn’t seem all that likely, at least at the moment.
Sure, we have pulled together in admirable fashion during tragic events such as the 9/11 terrorist attacks and Hurricane Katrina. In the face of hardship, America has circled the wagons since the days of the Founding Fathers, and we continue to do so in the modern day.
But our divisions, often based on political preferences, have hindered our ability to rally together when a crisis is not present.
We did do it in 1980, when the upstart U.S. Olympic hockey team shocked the Soviet Union en route to an improbable run to the Gold Medal.
But fast forward to 2019.
The U.S. women’s soccer team marched toward Olympic Gold in its own right, but the victory wasn’t embraced throughout because of sparks that flew over the anti-President Donald Trump stance taken by star player Megan Rapinoe.
Why can’t that tension be put aside just for a moment to enjoy the pure fact that the U.S. is best in this particular arena? It’s because our divisions have become so acute, and there seems to be no sign that the situation will relent.
What will it take to ease this separation? Is there any chance humankind can reach Mars sometime soon?
