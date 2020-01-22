After a couple of years worth of mostly good economic news, Kankakee County learned of two unpleasant developments last week.
First, the announcement came regarding the Chicago Bears’ decision to end their agreement to hold training camp at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais. Then, came the news that the Kmart distribution center in Manteno was closing and 130 jobs were being eliminated.
Neither came as much of a surprise. There was a general belief that after 18 years, the Bears would leave Olivet and Bourbonnais soon, and the departure has now been made possible by major upgrades to the team’s headquarters at Lake Forest. Beginning in July, the Bears will hold preseason camp there.
Kmart, once one of the nation’s retail giants, has been in steep decline for years and is now a mere shadow of its former self. It seemed only a matter of time before it would completely eliminate its presence in Kankakee County, and now that time has come.
We also are not surprised by the reaction of community leaders to this news. It’s been a show of resilience, and that’s exactly what is needed to bounce back from these setbacks.
The Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau had a working relationship with the Bears, and executive director Staci Wilken expressed gratitude toward the time they spent here. She also said it’s “time to start a new chapter’’ and the organization already is working on ways to further promote the county’s other attractions such as the abundance of outdoor activities available here.
Tim Nugent, the executive director of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County and the mayor of Manteno, also took a glass half full attitude toward the Kmart closing. He sees “a one door closes other one opens’’ opportunity here similar to what happened elsewhere in the county when Bunge closed and neighboring CSL Behring quickly purchased the property for expansion.
We can cry over spilled milk if we choose. But the approach being taken here is much more preferable. We have recovered before, and we will again, because we are a resilient people.
