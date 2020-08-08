As we sink deeper into these depressing times with our global pandemic, we all need something to do with those daily blank hours.
Without television, the internet, and our phones, most would be hard-pressed to fill those times between getting up and going to bed. Sure, the country has tried to provide some relief by opening up various places we might dare to visit, but this has also raised some rather bad results. States that opened have fallen on harder times with increased cases of the virus. Baseball teams have opened a season with some teams becoming so riddled with the virus, they had to cancel their games.
For some, reading is a blessed relief and escape. But libraries are closed in many places. Sure, one can buy about any book with delivery by Amazon, but it isn’t free. Does one trade books with friends, or will the virus spread on the pages of that novel?
The one thing that seems to have a place free of risk with no other personal involvement is thinking. Perhaps the older generation has an advantage here. One would hope that a longer life would give one more of such memories. Certainly the younger generation will long remember these times, but that doesn’t help fill the hours right now. We older people have more to remember.
I am a fan of newspapers. I love the printed word. Sure, there are bright TV commentators who bring us stories, but as they slip from the screen, their brilliance of speech fades away unlike a book of Tolstoy or an article written by Daily Journal columnist Ron Jackson. There it is. Fresh and ready to be reread, analyzed, plagiarized, and refreshingly recalled.
I tire of reading about the rising number of cases of COVID-19 or the threats of canceling the November elections. I often search our newspapers for different material that can comfort rather than agitate. Such was an article in Parade Magazine this weekend, a supplement in many Sunday newspapers. It struck a note.
There in the magazine supplement was an article called “The Songs of 1970.” I came back to Kankakee in June of 1970 to begin a long practice of law. That was exactly 50 years ago. I had to read every word of this article, and each paragraph brought back different memories. I could remember where I was when I first heard that song, or what I liked about that performer. I remembered how I had seen a couple of these artists live and in concert, or merely at a local bar or pub.
Then I remember the sadness that would follow for some of the groups. I remember Simon and Garfunkel with their “Bridge Over Troubled Waters.’’ Perhaps one of the longest songs ever played on the radio at over five minutes, it exceeded the airplay length allowed for most stations. But it was so good that many DJ’s broke the rules and played that song over and over. Garfunkel had written the song and sang it alone later. Within a year that duo was no more. Was Art giving us a hint with the title?
Another number one hit that year was “Let It Be,’’ by the Beatles. The lyrics “mother Mary” was later learned not to be the Virgin Mary but instead Paul’s mother, who had died when Paul was a teenager. John Lennon didn’t like the song in spite of it hitting the top of the charts, perhaps believing it was centered too much on Paul. Within the year, Paul made a record of his own, and John was with Yoko to the dismay of the entire listening world. John and Yoko Ono made their own record that year and within two months of the release, the Beatles were no more. George Harrison also made a record of his own and it actually beat Paul and John to the top of the charts with his number one hit that year, “My Sweet Lord.’’
And for those of you who remember that year of fabulous music, can you recall who you were with or where you were when you heard B.J. Thomas perform “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head?’’ Or did you hear it in that movie classic, “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid?” I did not remember that this song went on to win the Oscar at the Academy Awards that year for Best Original Song.
I would be remiss if I didn’t mention a song by James Taylor. For those of you can recall the words, memories can be jolted with “Fire and Rain.’’
These singles were a large part of the tumultuous times of 1970. The country was on fire with the Vietnam War, riots in the streets, and the burning of draft cards that quickly followed the earlier traumatic events of the assassination of Martin Luther King and Bobby Kennedy in 1968. People in 1970 were exhausted in the same way that we are so tired of all that is playing out today be they the virus, the lock downs, the frustrating leadership of our nation, and our confusion with what might lie ahead. Perhaps that confusion in 1970 broke up the Beatles, Simon and Garfunkel, and even Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young. Probably there will be musical groups who will not survive these times, but can’t we at least hope that the recording industry will give us some songs that can be remembered, be healing, and be a calming influence for our turbulent nation and world?
