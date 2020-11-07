The “Michael Madigan must go” mantra is not new, but as of Tuesday night, it picked up considerable volume from a corner where it was largely unheard before.
Illinois Democrats are acknowledging the Madigan factor played a major role in the defeat of the “fair tax’’ amendment and state Supreme Court Justice Tom Kilbride’s bid to be retained.
That became evident in the immediate aftermath of the election. On Wednesday, Sen. Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat who secured his fifth term in office with a Tuesday win, asked Madigan to search his heart and realize his chairmanship of the state party has not helped. On Thursday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, responded “yes’’ when asked if Madigan should relinquish the chairmanship.
But the mere abandonment of this position is not enough. The powerful House speaker must also relinquish this role he has held for so many years, and no one knows it better than Pritzker.
First off, let’s address the most recent election, a prevailing theme that emerged as the defeat of the tax proposal became known was that general distrust of state government swayed many voters to reject it.
It’s clear Pritzker was the most visible public proponent of the ballot question, and he tried to distance Madigan from the promotional campaign, presumably because Madigan is embroiled in a bribery scandal involving Commonwealth Edison. Nonetheless, many a voter looked at a fair tax rejection as a way to stick it to both men.
The vote to reject Kilbride was clearly influenced by a multimillion dollar effort to link the Kankakee County native to Madigan, particularly to the vote Kilbride cast to reject an attempt to put the fair map referendum on the ballot. U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Channahon Republican who represents all or portions of Iroquois, Ford, Grundy, Livingston and Will counties, said as much in an interview the day after the election.
We do hold a measure of lament for the loss of Kilbride, a man considered a quality judge by many, as indicated by bipartisan support for his retention. But having your name mentioned in the same breath as Madigan does not bode well for anyone these days.
His fellow Democrats know this, and now seem to have no choice but to pressure him to resign as both party chair and speaker sooner rather than later.
The ComEd case will advance through the courts in the coming months, and more mud on Madigan will likely surface. The 2022 gubernatorial election will be here before you know it, and any Pritzker opponent (could it be Kinzinger?) would leap at the chance to tie the incumbent to Madigan if the latter is still around.
