Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Foggy this morning with showers developing this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Some rain may mix in early. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.