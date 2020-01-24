Decades of incompetent budgeting and enormous but unfunded promises shove state government into insolvency, unable to pay bills as they come due. Parents watch in chagrin as young people by the tens of thousands join an Illinois Exodus and build their futures elsewhere. Tax gouges relentlessly expand, but never enough to sate the ruling Democrats — as always, they want more money to spend, this time via higher income taxes.
Each word of that paragraph was true on July 2, 2017, when we first urged House Speaker Michael Madigan and Senate President John Cullerton to resign from their leadership posts. And each word of that paragraph is true today, although not the end of the story. Add two years of fresh crises for Illinois Democrats, first with #MeToo scandals in Madigan’s realm, more recently with FBI agents and federal prosecutors incrementally identifying Illinois governance and politics as a vast criminal enterprise.
Cullerton is retiring from the Senate. But Democrats from Gov. J.B. Pritzker on down look paralyzed, unwilling or unable to challenge the presence of Madigan as the head of their state party and the kingpin of their House caucus.
The feds have accused Madigan of no wrongdoing, and he reliably dodges responsibility for the misdeeds that others around him allegedly have committed.
What’s hiding in plain sight, though, is the entitlement — the impunity — with which those close to Madigan have concluded they can operate. In one case among many, impunity likely explains why Madigan crony Michael McClain could have the hubris to casually invoke rape and ghost payrolling when McClain emailed top aides to a governor, seeking protection for a state employee in a disciplinary case.
Madigan says he knew nothing about any of McClain’s maneuvering. Not the email, not the rape reference, not the ghost payrollers, not the veiled suggestion that McClain had dirt on the administration of then-Gov. Pat Quinn, so Quinn’s aides had better take notice.
For the most part, as their Madigan-related embarrassments pile up like cordwood, Illinois Democrats have condemned the sins, but they’ve not demanded that Madigan resign as speaker. Nor are they pressuring him en-masse to abdicate his throne in the Illinois Democratic Party.
His Legislature — anybody want to argue with that phrase? — for decades has intentionally failed to give the people of Illinois solutions to the long-term crises of a tax-hobbled economy and high-overhead government.
But we reached that verdict before allegations of sexual harassment and a rape cover-up struck Madigan’s fortress. Two years ago, a former aide to his political organization went public with accusations that a top Madigan operative had harassed her. She had tried to get Madigan to take her allegations seriously. She was largely ignored.
Our previous calls for Madigan’s resignation also came before he failed, repeatedly, to take responsibility for a culture of sexism and bullying within his own organization that eventually led to the firing of top Madigan aides.
Our push for Madigan’s departure came before we understood the extent of ethics cover-ups in Springfield. We didn’t fully grasp the farce of accountability in the general assembly until the departing inspector general, in a commentary published by the Tribune, explained how deeply the system of investigating allegations of sexual harassment is broken — by design.
We didn’t know then that Madigan’s top lobbyist, McClain, would secretly arrange payments to support one alleged sexual harasser, Kevin Quinn, despite a growing #MeToo movement — and despite assurances from Madigan that he cares so deeply about the dignity of women who work in his realm.
Our recommendation came before Madigan’s campaign fund settled a civil lawsuit with the woman who brought those complaints forward, and long before the disclosure of McClain’s disturbing email, with its still-unresolved allusion to the cover-up of a rape case.
So now, to members and elected officers of the Illinois Democratic Party, beginning with you, Gov. Pritzker: Isn’t all of this enough to have you pressure Michael Madigan to leave his leadership posts in the general assembly and in your political party? Or rather, why isn’t it enough? Are you helpless? Feckless? Intimidated?
