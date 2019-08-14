It won’t be a banner year for Illinois agriculture. Then again, it doesn’t appear it will be a disastrous year either.
On Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released a highly-awaited report on 2019 crop production. It indicates the state’s corn crop could be 17 percent lower than last year, and the soybean crop 21 percent lower.
Despite the downward turn in the projection, Illinois farmers seem mildly pleased.
“All in all, I think that most farmers are surprised at what these numbers came out at. They expected them to be much lower,” Illinois Department of Agriculture Director John Sullivan told Capitol News Illinois.
The show of surprise can be traced to the situation that existed just two shorts months ago. At the time, consistent rains had handicapped area farmers. As of the beginning of June, only 20 percent of the planned corn crop had been planted.
The resulting crisis prompted Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler to authorize an Emergency Disaster Declaration to seek assistance for the county ag community. Gov. J.B. Pritzker requested federal assistance in early July, and just last week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a disaster declaration, which offers assistance to all 102 of the state’s counties.
While maneuvering was taking place in Springfield and Washington, area farmers were doing some maneuvering of their own. As a June 5 deadline involving crop insurance approached, scores of farmers could be seen in the fields working virtually around the clock to get a crop planted. At the same time, the rains finally subsided, allowing them to complete much of their work.
Now it appears they have salvaged a decent planting season all things considered. You have heard of snatching victory from the jaws of defeat. This stands as an example.
