When it comes to America’s economy, it’s in the cards.
Wallethub, a nonpartisan economic think tank which tracks such things, says that Americans added a whopping $35.6 billion in credit card debt during the second quarter of 2019. That’s a record for such second quarter spending, though not an all-time record. The Christmas season, the fourth quarter of any year, is usually the time when consumers reach most their plastic.
In Illinois, we are especially prone to charge such things. Illinois was fifth among all states for fastest growing per household credit card debt. The four states ahead were all large ones, too: California, Texas, Florida and New York. Consumers in the small state of Vermont were the most frugal in the nation. Maybe people in big states have more big cities and buy more stuff?
At any rate, the average Illinois household is now carrying $9,066 in credit card debt. That seems incredible. The national average is $8,602.
Now there are good and bad sides to buying now and paying later. The economy expands when people buy. Likewise, whenever people borrow the economy expands — providing they eventually pay it off.
But while the economy is robust now, many financial crises have arisen out of bad debt — when people can’t or won’t pay back. The last great recession resulted when a wave of bad housing loans crested.
The president has lobbied the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates. In this case, he is really pro-consumer.
Any decrease in interest is a boost for consumers. It means lower interest rates on some credit cards, prompting persons to move their debt. The same is true for mortgages. Refinancing becomes more attractive, and saves consumers money.
We live in a “I have to have it now” impatient society. As a total society, frugality is now up there with marathon dancing, flagpole sitting and disco — long gone. As individuals, there is a lot to be said for living within your means.
