When Northfield Square mall opened Aug. 1, 1990, it was a big, big deal in Kankakee County.
An estimated 25,000 people — one out of every four persons in the county — visited the mall that day. There were 70 stores in the mall and this newspaper published a special section, with a feature story on every one of those stores. Dignitaries present included Lura Lynn Ryan, the wife of then Lt. Gov. George Ryan; Marc Price, “Skippy” from “Family Ties’: and Marjorie Vincent, Miss Kankakee County, who would go on to become Miss America.
Now, nearly 30 years later, Bradley, and all of Kankakee County, are charged with the task of making the mall vital. It is in a key location. If it succeeds, it will be noticed. If it fails, it will be noticed, too.
When it opened, the mall was a sort of northern border for community retail. Now there are major stores to the north. Meanwhile, the coming expansions of CSL Behring and Nucor Steel, both to the west of the mall, mean lots of potential customers will be driving by it.
The Village of Bradley has purchased a major hunk of the mall, the old Carson’s men’s store, for $1.1 million. That was a gutsy move. The general aim seems to be to turn the space into a convention center. That will be a challenge. It was not long ago, that the convention center in south Kankakee, Riverstone, folded its tent, although it seemed that there had been many good events there.
So here may be one of the keys. It may not be enough to simply rely on folks to organize events and come to the center. The future may call for creating events. One recent event was a Wizarding World of Harry Potter, held in the old Carson’s Women’s Store.
It is impossible to say at this point what will work. But logic calls for the creation of lots of potential ideas that may work. A home improvement show? Wedding expo? Boats and the great outdoors? Craft beer competition? Arts and crafts? Dancing with the Local Stars? Chili Cook-offs? Dueling pianos? Pageants?
In short, this may be Bradley’s investment, but the entire community may have a vested interest in filling the space with the types of ideas that will keep us interested and draw more than a few visitors and dollars from the south suburbs.
