We should give consideration to any tool that can be used to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
So let’s give a moment to consider a promotional campaign to advocate for the use of cellphone apps designed to track the spread of COVID-19.
Now that the moment passed, let’s reject this unrealistic idea and focus on other ways to vanquish the virus.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike both recently said the state is evaluating this option, but the governor in particular expressed reservations.
“One of the challenges with them is there is the potential for breaches of people’s privacy, so we’re concerned about that,” Pritzker said.
Pritzker already knows privacy is a touchy subject. When he hinted he might be open to a “mileage tax’’ which would require a tracking device on vehicles of state residents during his run for office in 2018, he was roundly criticized and quickly backed away from the idea.
Privacy isn’t the governor’s only concern about the COVID trackers.
“The adoption rate in other places has been relatively lower,” Pritzker said. “I’ve seen adoption rates of 17 and 20 percent which is OK but it doesn’t get you what you’re really looking for in terms of sort of instant access of people who needs to be contact traced.”
Here’s the translation: This is still America, and no one can be forced to use the device. Thus the program will be voluntary. We have all noticed how many people have ignored the call to wear protective facemasks. It’s doubtful even one in five would use the device.
We applaud the emergence of any sensible way to counter COVID. This one just doesn’t qualify.
