The Bradley Christmas Parade has a noted reputation for the magic feeling it produces.
This year, the village is doing a magic trick of sorts by pulling a proverbial rabbit out of a hat to preserve the parade tradition despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Just four years ago, the website onlyinyourstate.com ranked “11 main streets in Illinois that are pure magic during Christmastime.’’ Bradley’s Broadway Street, the site of the annual parade, sat atop the list. The site said this of the event: “Each December, you can find the annual Bradley Christmas Parade rolling down Broadway. Awards are given to the best floats, so get out there and pick your favorite!’’
Of course, the opportunity for the floats to roll down the street while a large audience gathered to watch has been compromised by COVID. Organizers could have easily justified a decision to cancel the event for the first time in 35 years.
Instead, they relied on ingenuity to keep the tradition alive under an altered format.
This year’s parade will be 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4. It will be a “drive-thru’’ parade as vehicles carrying audience members will drive the course of the parade route on the south side of the street while observing the floats which will sit stationary on the north side. The viewer course will begin at West Broadway at South Washington Avenue, and no pedestrians will be allowed along the parade route.
One tradition which will remain largely the same is the distribution of treats for the kids. The items will not be tossed from the floats. Instead, goodie bags will be handed out at the end of the route.
The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas Memories,’’ and it is appropriate as anyone who attends is sure to keep the memories of this unique experience alive for years to come. We salute Bradley for reaching for that proverbial rabbit instead of throwing in the towel.
