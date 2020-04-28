The time-honored Momence Gladiolus Festival has become a victim of the coronavirus pandemic. The 83rd rendition of one of the Midwest’s most endearing community festivals will not be held Aug. 5-9.
In announcing the decision in a Facebook post last week, festival organizers called this year’s event off because of uncertainty regarding the immediate future. The post ended with this remark: “See you August 5-11 2021.’’
Provided the pandemic subsides by then, there is no doubt the statement will hold true. The stewardship provided by generations of Glad Fest leadership is what has allowed it to endure eight-plus decades, and that type of guidance remains in place today.
But can the same be said for all things that have been temporarily shuttered by this health crisis? Some of us now take an occasional car ride to beat the monotony of this stay at home world, and we have become rather accustomed to the sight of empty parking lots and idle storefronts. It’s been more than a month since circumstances have forced their closure.
Will activity return when restrictions are finally lifted? Even with the prospect of billions in federal assistance being made available, the answer in some cases is unfortunately no. The economic strain of a fractured economy will be too much to bear, and places of all types will remain closed. The question is just how many.
While the current threat of the coronavirus is the most pressing challenge we face, it’s impact on the future is a looming concern that will only increase as it comes into view. We can hope for the best. We must also brace for the worst.
