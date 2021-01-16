You could search the world over, and still have difficulty finding human beings who don’t complain.
Let’s face it, we all do it at least a little bit. But whether you grumble here and there or groan constantly, there’s something to be learned from a story which which recently appeared on the front page of the Daily Journal.
Written by Lee Provost, it describes the difficult situation a St. Anne family faces. Adam and Amanda Beedle have two precious young daughters, 4-year-old Annabelle and 10-month-old Abigail, and both have been diagnosed with the extremely rare Batten disease, a terminal disease of the nervous system.
There is no cure for Batten disease, and according to battennews.com, life expectancy for either girl doesn’t extend past their teens.
If anyone has a justifiable reason to complain, it’s these folks. But how have they responded?
“This can really beat you down. That’s not a question,’’ Amanda Beedle told Provost. “But we all have a choice as to how we wake up and face each day. We still have joy for the day.’’
Take a moment to let those words sink in. This family has been dealt a cruel fate, yet they approach it with a positive attitude and make the best of a tough situation. Our admiration for them knows no limits, and we urge others to follow their example.
The ugly scene that unfolded in the nation’s capitol earlier this month was largely motivated by complaints and grievances. So were other uprisings that occurred the previous summer.
Imagine if we all toned it down, regardless of what are grievances might be. There has been a wide call for calm throughout our country, and less complaining might just provide the first step toward the reconciliation we desperately need.
So the next time something doesn’t go your way, even if it is the result of someone else’s actions, think twice before lashing out. If this courageous family from St. Anne can do do, so can you.
