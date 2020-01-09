The office of Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson just released its vital statistics report for 2019.
It's only a snapshot of one of many areas of the country, so it's hard to make any firm assessments on the information. But it is interesting nonetheless. Here are some observations:
• While birth rates have been on a consistent decline nationwide for the last several years, the figure ticked up ever so slightly in Kankakee County. There were 1,429 registered births here last year, 13 more than occurred in 2018.
• Despite the slight rise, the theory on when couples are most likely to conceive took a hit. Remember the last few days of January and first few days of February 2019, when the actual air temperature dipped to the minus 30 range and most people stayed home from work and hunkered down? Logic would tell you that would make nine months later, or approximately Nov. 1, a peak time for newborn arrivals. But July proved to be the most prolific time as 137 babies were born that month.
• Like the birth rate, marriage rates have been in steep decline nationwide for years. Kankakee County's statistics show the drop continues. There were 534 marriage licences issued in the county last year, a whopping 115 less than recorded the previous year.
• But love still remains a lifetime lure. There was an 80-year old groom in the county, and a 79-year old bride. Some 18-year-old women and men got married as well.
Again, it is hard to make any decisive declarations from these figures, including the 1,225 death certificates issued (four more than 2018). But we do know this: As long as people keep being born, dying and getting married, the world will go on. We're all for that to continue.
