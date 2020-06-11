Ever since the coronavirus crisis emerged, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has consistently said he has relied on science and data for his policies restricting gatherings and business operations around the state.
Kankakee County officials have taken notice of the governor’s strategy, and are now providing Pritzker’s office with plenty of this type of information in a bid to get the governor to move the county to Phase 4 of his reopening plan sooner rather than later. As it stands now, Pritzker has said Phase 4 could begin as early as June 26.
Chairman Andy Wheeler spoke about the situation at Tuesday’s county board meeting. The county had previously sent a resolution to the governor urging the adoption of Phase 4 on June 8. The request went unheeded, and Wheeler admitted that the language of the message might have been “misinterpreted.’’
“We were not telling everybody that we were reopening. That is exactly the opposite of what we were doing,’’ Wheeler said.
To clear any confusion, the county is regularly updating the specific numbers it has provided to Pritzker to show the governor it is meeting his metrics for reopening. These numbers involve the county’s rate for positive COVID-19 tests, hospital admissions and ventilator capacity, among other factors. In all instances, the numbers are showing the county is trending in the right direction and its argument for reopening is a legitimate one.
The issue has been immersed in emotion for sometime now. What the county is doing here is employing logic to push for an earlier opening, which among other things, would allow gatherings of 50 people or fewer.
This is the correct approach, and should play into the county’s hands, as it is providing Pritzker with the precise data he is looking for. We commend the approach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!