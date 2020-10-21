Who doesn’t love chicken wings these days? The tasty treats have become one of the most popular food items in the United States and beyond.
But it wasn’t always that way. Some decades ago, wings were considered the most worthless part of the chicken. They were either discarded or sold for mere pennies to poor families who would make them into soup.
But then came that fateful 1964 night at the Anchor Inn in Buffalo. The establishment’s owner had mistakenly received a shipment of wings from a food distributor. After giving some consideration to returning or discarding the wings, co-owner Teressa Bellissimo found an impromptu way to prepare them by deep frying the bird parts and adding hot sauce. She then added a side of celery sticks and bleu cheese dressing and served them to her son and his friends.
The group devoured the wings and an instant culinary sensation was born. Now Buffalo and other forms of wings are sold by the millions.
Why bring this up? Because the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is attempting to do something similar with the much-scorned Asian carp.
This invasive species has wreaked havoc on Illinois waterways in recent years, but the fish is now being used to create sliders, tacos and hush puppies among other dishes.
IDNR has teamed up with a fish supplier and various restaurants to hold Asian carp cookouts in Carbondale, Carterville, Quincy and Springfield. Additionally, Asian carp creations are being offered at dining halls at the University of Illinois-Champaign and Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.
You might not be inclined to join in on this mass taste test. But before you reject the notion, remember people once showed the same reluctance toward chicken wings. Before you taunt it, try it. Visit the IDNR website for more details.
