History is being made right now, and although the COVID-19 crisis is not pleasant, the events surrounding it will soon be a prominent part of history in Illinois and elsewhere.
The Illinois State Museum recognizes this, and is already in the process of documenting it through its “Share your Story: Illinois in the COVID-19 Pandemic” collections initiative.
The museum is requesting personal stories, artwork and photos from Illinoisans to document life during the pandemic and will preserve them in its digital archive. For more information, visit illinoisstatemuseum.org.
In the present moment, it might be hard to focus on suitable material for a museum exhibit. But if you have obtained some in whatever form, you might want to take the time to share it with the state museum. Some time from now, a visit there, either directly or remotely, will not only bring back a flood of memories for those who survived it, but also benefit the coming generations who can only learn of it through after-the-fact research.
New Orleans already benefits from a museum which documents recently made history. At the historic Presbytère, part of the Louisiana State Museum system, there is an exhibit which focuses on Hurricane Katrina, the 2005 natural disaster which ravaged the city and left more than a thousand people dead.
The events occurred only 15 years ago, but the exhibit, “Living with Hurricanes: Katrina and Beyond,’’ has a timeless feel as it mixes official documents, televised news coverage and eyewitness accounts from the general public to give visitors a vivid view of the circumstances which surrounded New Orleans during Katrina and its aftermath.
A corononavirus museum exhibit could prove as valuable for the Illinois State Museum, especially with strong public support. If able, why not become part of history?
