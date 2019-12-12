In a well-written lead paragraph that appeared on Page A1 of the Tuesday edition, Daily Journal reporter John Dykstra described the last moments of a young man's life.
The man was streaming a live video on social media as he took what proved to be a fatal dose of fentanyl and cocaine. Ending his life was his apparent intent as he says "goodbye'' just as the video ends.
In this case, it appears the perils of drug addiction had become too much for the man and he wanted to put an end to it all. There is irony here, as most people seem to turn to drugs, especially opiates, to experience euphoria and take the pain away, As the potency of dosages increase and as addicts choose to ingest drugs even without precise knowledge of their type, unintended fatal overdoses occur.
Twenty-nine OD deaths occurred over the last calendar year in Kankakee County, and while that's considerably less than the 56 overdose deaths confirmed just two years ago, it's still way too many.
County Coroner Bob Gessner attributes the decline to two factors: Increased education efforts and the accessibility of Narcan, a drug which reverses the effects of opiates.
While these factors have brought a decline, they haven't eliminated the problem completely. Other factors must emerge, and not all can be orchestrated by public health officials.
Our society has become one that aims to minimize pain as much as possible. But try as we might, pain is a part of life. As the rock band REM once sang, "everybody hurts.''
Coping with pain through other means must become the primary objective. There are mental health professionals that can help. Sometimes a simple talk with a friend or family member can do the trick. But turning to drugs is not the answer, or if it is, it's often a deadly response.
Remember this, too. If you can endure pain, the situation eventually tends to improve and happiness can take root again. An old adage claims "tough times never last but tough people do.'' There is truth to that statement.
