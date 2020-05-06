The Roman Catholic Diocese of Joliet covers a rather vast geographical area and features a diverse membership.
In statistical terms, it is comprised of 4,218 square miles spread across seven counties — Kankakee, Iroquois, Ford, Will, DuPage, Grundy and Kendall. There are a combined 118 parishes which serve more than 616,000 Catholics in some 192,272 households.
You don’t have to be an expert in Illinois population trends to know the majority of those people are centered in the northern counties, DuPage and Will in particular. Both are among the top four most populous counties in the state. None of the remaining five are anywhere near as large.
Because of this disparity, it would have been perhaps justifiable for Bishop R. Daniel Conlon to focus his priorities in the most populous places and less on the other in the nine years he spent as diocesan leader. But he did not.
Conlon, who is now retiring from the position as his age advances and his health declines, had this to say in a Daily Journal interview published last summer:
“The parishes here are smaller, rural. Parishioners sometimes feel isolated from the rest of the diocese. I want people to understand they are just as important to me as anyone else in the Diocese of Joliet.”
At the time, he had taken up temporary residence to spend a month conducting Masses at the 12 Catholic churches in Iroquois and Ford counties. This came after he had met a personal goal of visiting every parish in the diocese, including the dozen or so located in Kankakee.
As he heads into retirement, local Catholics should be appreciative of his efforts. The action of simply showing his face here so often will not be forgotten. We wish him well in his future endeavors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!