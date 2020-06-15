One aspect of the fallout from the death of George Floyd involves the further removal of symbols that acknowledge the existence of the Confederate States of America who split from the United States and fought against it to preserve slavery all those years ago.
Just last week, NASCAR announced it will ban the Confederate flag which had been a fixture at its racing events for sometime. Also last week, the streaming internet platform HBO Max announced it has at least temporarily remove the cinematic classic “Gone With the Wind” because of “racial depictions.’’
Now those who lean to the left might have a mixed reaction to these developments. If so, they run the risk of being hypocritical.
On one hand, NASCAR and its followers have a reputation for being of a more conservative bent and more apt to support the Republican Party. Yes, the rebel flag is perhaps the most overt display of the Confederate cause, but the fact that it displayed where conservatives are more apt to gather fuels the acceptance of the move by the left.
Meanwhile, “Gone With the Wind’’ is a symbol of pride not only for the Old South but also Hollywood, which has long been known for its liberal philosophy most commonly linked to the Democrats. Left-minded people are more likely to look at this as unfortunate. After all, “Gone With the Wind’’ is one of the greatest films of all time, a stunning display of art that should be preserved, isn’t it?
Well guess what? It’s hard to justify one without the other. If you agree with the NASCAR flag ban, you should also agree with the movie ban. If you are opposed to one, you should be opposed to the other. You can’t have it both ways.
