Make no mistake about it. The coronavirus pandemic is still in our midst, and signs point toward an uptick in its prevalence in the immediate future.
But those who reside in this region can take some solace from the news that broke this week.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has changed the state’s approach to tracking and combating the outbreak. Illinois was previously divided into just four “coronavirus’’ regions, but the number has been expanded to 11 to gain a more targeted approach to tracking and combating the disease.
This is most significant for residents of Kankakee County, who previously found themselves grouped with Chicago residents.
While many of us enjoy our proximity to the big city, we know the two areas are about as different as night and day.
Will County joins Kankakee in the new Region 7 (South Suburban) zone, and while the population of the former is larger, it’s a much better fit.
Iroquois and Ford counties find themselves in a suitable zone (Region 6, East-Central) as well, and the same can be said for Grundy and Livingston counties (Region 2, North-Central).
Now, back to Kankakee County. The favorable change didn’t happen by happenstance.
Several weeks ago, public and private leaders alike formed the Kankakee County Coalition for a Responsible Reopening to provide the state with scientific data which disputed the county’s inclusion with Chicago.
While some leaders in other areas of the state have relied on rhetoric and blunt demands to push for a reopening, the officials here took a measured, logical approach to promote their case.
The hunch here is the approach didn’t escape notice in the governor’s office.
We commend those who carried it out and suggest those who prefer a more brazen strategy take notice.
