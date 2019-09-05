To the casual observer, two events set for Sunday might appear to be two of the many church festivals that take place annually in these parts.
But if you explore a bit deeper, you will quickly discover the 84th annual Greek Festival hosted by Kankakee’s Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, and the 23rd annual Founders’ Day hosted by St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville, offer a lot more than just a gathering among those who attend the respective places of worship.
In each case, church tours will be offered, and for anyone interested in local history, this is a tempting opportunity.
Annunciation Church was founded in 1925 and has been located for many generations on North Washington Avenue. Its annual festival has long been more of an overall community gathering which draws people from all walks of life.
The tour offers another draw. The church’s exterior is quaint and inviting, and its interior colorful and yet stately. It’s a sight to admire and Sunday provides a chance.
The same chance exists at St. Mary’s. Built in the Romanesque Revival style, it took two years to complete before it was opened in 1911. Known as the “Prairie Cathedral’’ or “Cathedral of the Cornfields,’’ the church was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1996. It’s a formidable sight from the outside, and its exterior is nothing short of breathtaking.
The Greek Festival runs from noon until 7 p.m., and in between the tour, you can enjoy some tasty food and delightful entertainment. Founders’ Day runs from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the tour, along with a slide show, is set for 2 p.m. There is plenty of good food and entertainment to be had there as well.
