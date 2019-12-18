The good people who comprise the Christmas Day Inc. charitable organization have created an event that is among the most successful and enduring of its kind.
This coming Christmas Day, a free dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at nine area locations. It’s the 25th year the program has existed, and over that time, tens of thousands of dollars have been raised to make the day possible.
Volunteers and donors have stepped up in great numbersfor the cause. Indeed, Randy Van Fossan, event chairman, says recruiting volunteers has never been necessary. In previous years, volunteers have showed up at one of the locations eager to help out, only to find other volunteers lined up three deep already on site.
The only people who might be missing out at this point are the ones who suffer from the “proud syndrome.’’ They’re too proud to take a handout. They’re too proud to publicly admit their lonely.
If you fall into this category, please put this type of pride aside and call 815-614-2697 to reserve a seat at one of the dinners. A reservation is needed, and they are being accepted through Friday, Dec. 20.
Know this, too: Pride can be beneficial, and Christmas Day Inc. would be proud to have you on hand. The group have served about 1,250 meals annually in recent years, and would be pleased to serve a few more.
