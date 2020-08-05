You want to hear some good news? Than just listen to those farm fields that surround us.
“There were a couple weeks there in early July where you could almost hear the corn growing because it shot up so fast,’’ said Chad Miller, the Kankakee County Farm Bureau manager.
Miller relayed this message to Daily Journal senior reporter Lee Provost, and while cooperative weather and the appropriate amount of rain are still necessary for success, Miller also told Provost the region is on the cusp of producing a bumper crop of not only corn but soybeans this coming fall.
It’s another testament to the power of Mother Nature. While so many other aspects of life have been brought to a halt by the COVID-19 pandemic, agricultural activity has remained robust just as it has for decades and centuries before. The Midwest earned the reputation as America’s “bread basket’’ long ago, and that reputation has only been further honed this year.
But alas, Mother Nature does not control the markets, and as Miller points out, some upward movement must take place there to make this year a true success for farmers.
Commodity prices are currently lagging as soybeans are in the high $8 per bushel range while corn is in the low $3 per bushel range. Furthermore, increased sales of these goods are dependent upon China, a country America holds a more contentious relationship with due in large part to the pandemic that can be traced to the former.
“We are certainly hopeful China follows through on their farm product purchases,’’ Miller said.
How will it play out? That remains to be seen, but know this: China, with 1.42 billion people, is the most populated country in the world, and those people have to eat. The bread basket has filled their needs before, and is ready to again. For the Chinese, that’s a hard option to resist.
