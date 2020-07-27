Bugs Bunny turns 80 today, and his longevity might provide one of the best examples of how to survive amid changing times.
The definitive Bugs Bunny cartoon character first appeared when the animated, Oscar-nominated film “A Wild Hare’’ debuted on July 27, 1940. The rabbit with the flippant attitude was an instant star and has remained one ever since. In that time, he has appeared in more films than any other cartoon character, earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and hobnobbed with another cultural icon, Michael Jordan.
Like many in the 80-something age category, Bugs has seen a lot of changes, and he has adeptly rolled with them.
In 2001, the Cartoon Network was set to air every cartoon in the Bugs Bunny library. But upon learning a few insensitively mocked African-American and Native American people, the network altered its approach and removed the cartoons in question.
Just this year, HBO Max announced it will unveil a new Bugs Bunny series with one major change. Bugs Bunny’s nemesis, Elmer Fudd, will continue to chase the hare, but without the gun he towed in earlier versions of the cartoon.
While these changes infuriate some, they make sense as the world Bugs and the rest of us inhabit now is different than it was several decades or even one decade ago. For Bugs Bunny to remain the lovable character who has charmed the young and young at heart for so long, he has to evolve.
Happy birthday, Bugs. Continue to accept the changes that lie ahead and chances are you will still on top 80 years from now.
