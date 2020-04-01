April 1 is best known as April Fools Day. But under the circumstances formed by the coronavirus pandemic, most of us are in no mood to take part in the frivolous fun associated with it.
Less known to us is the fact it also is national Census Day, and the date takes on added significance in 2020 as the government is in the process of conducting a nationwide population count.
According to the website 2020census.gov, every American home should have now received an invitation to participate in the 2020 census. People are urged to respond by internet, phone or the U.S. mail, and many have already.
But many others have not, and there is much at stake. The flow of taxpayer dollars are determined by the result of this count, and less responses mean less largesse on the local and state levels. What’s more, a lesser response means less representation in Congress, and those are the elected officials who determine what goes where and in what amount.
A year from now, on March 31, 2021, the Census Bureau will send redistricting counts to the states. This information is used to redraw legislative districts based on population changes.
Illinois is bracing for the loss of at least one seat in the U.S. House of Representatives through the exodus of residents moving to other states. It’s imperative everyone still living here respond to the census or that number could double.
