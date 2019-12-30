If you choose to drink and drive on New Year’s Eve, know this: You will be joined on the roadways by scores of law enforcement types bound and determined to catch you in the act.
The tradition of imbibing as a way to celebrate the coming of a new year is a long-standing tradition, and one which will continue for years and decades to come. If a night on the town is part of your celebration plans, plan your return trip home now.
Perhaps the most convenient option will again be provided by River Valley Metro, the area’s public transit system. River Valley Metro will have its buses in service from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve/Day, and what’s more, it will be free to ride during those hours. A quick glance at its website (rivervalleymetro.com) can give information on routes and schedules.
Other options include taxi cabs and ride share opportunities like Uber, and you can also arrange for a designated driver to accompany your group on that evening.
Whatever choice you make, just don’t on add to the alarming statistics that already exist. According to SafeAuto.com, 71 percent more crashes with drugs or alcohol as a contributing factor take place between 6 p.m. Dec. 31 and 6 a.m. Jan. 1 then compared to an average weekend night.
The new year celebration should be a festive occasion as it ends a holiday season that stretched on for weeks. Don’t make it your final time to enjoy life and freedom. Don’t drink and drive.
