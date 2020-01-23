Time can be a curious thing. We sometimes have more of it on our hands than we think. In other circumstances, it’s the exact opposite.
The latter applies to the great privilege of voting, and perhaps partially explains why turnout results are typically low. There is undoubtedly a whole group of potential voters who hold the best intentions, but for whatever reasons, never make it to the polls by the time they close for good.
Early voting is a remedy to this problem, and has been for two decades. The American public has some vital decisions to make in 2020, and it’s now more important than ever to make your voice heard. Your first chance comes in the March 17 primary election.
While the date is officially March 17, there are many more days on the calendar to cast your ballot. In Kankakee County, early voting begins Feb. 6 and runs through March 16. The hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and early voting can be done at the county clerk’s office at 189 E. Court St. in Kankakee. The office also will be open the last two Saturdays prior to the election.
While dates and hours can vary, other counties, including Iroquois and Will among others, offer similar arrangements.
If you have already decided on who you are going to vote for, why not do it early? If you wait until March 17, obstacles such as inclement weather, a sudden bout with the flu or a flat tire could prevent the last chance opportunity.
Most importantly, vote. If a primary election which forces you to take a partisan ballot doesn’t suit your fancy, set your sights on the Nov. 3 general election. But don’t pass up on this democratic right that doesn’t exist everywhere in the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!