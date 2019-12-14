A shared problem most often requires a shared solution.
The Kankakee community, as a whole, faces a shared problem in the area which comprises the 2nd Ward, where incidents of gunfire and other forms of violence have occurred precariously close to where school-aged children are gathered.
Earlier this fall, public meetings were held to discuss the situation. At the meetings, some questioned efforts by the authorities to rectify the problem. They were assured, at the time, that efforts were being made, and now more concrete evidence has emerged.
The Daily Journal reported Thursday that the city of Kankakee, Kankakee School District 111 and the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties are teaming up to establish a Safe Neighborhood Home somewhere in the 2nd Ward. The respective boards of each group are expected to approve a memorandum of understanding next month to move forward. In the meantime, a group of homes will be inspected to see if any could serve as the project location. If all goes well, the home could be up and running by March.
The program would be modeled after a similar one in Rockford, where homes that offer social services and offices for police officials to mitigate crime in vulnerable neighborhoods are in operation.
Will this solve the problem completely? Not necessarily. But its introduction, along with other efforts, such as the push by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office to have places where violence is common be declared nuisance properties and cleared of troublemakers, can go along way toward forming a solution.
We support these initiatives, and everyone else should too. We all now share the challenge of improving the area in question. Hopefully, sometime soon, we can all share in the satisfaction of making real progress.
