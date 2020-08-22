Among the most galling aspects of being a taxpayer is the legitimate concern about what happens to the money once we fork it over.
This concern is heightened when it comes to tax dollars collected by the state and federal governments. It seems Springfield and Washington haven’t always been willing to reciprocate.
This is the chief reason among several to welcome the news of a River Valley Metro Centre bus transfer station coming to downtown Kankakee. The $4 million project, previously stalled by budgetary starts and stops, has been given the green light thanks to $2.4 million in funding from the feds and an additional $1.6 million from the state.
In addition to the favorable funding situation, the bus station will also be a more favorable public resource. Currently, riders largely have to contend with whatever challenges the elements bring as they await a ride. Furthermore, the buses have to park along Chestnut Street to make pickups, and this method raises safety concerns.
Upon completion next year, the buses will have a designated pickup area, and the location will have ample lighting, heated sidewalks under a covered area, security cameras and seating.
Now some might question the need for an upgrade as public transportation use has declined during the COVID-19 crisis. River Valley Metro saw a 10.5 percent drop during the 2020 fiscal year that ended June 30.
But that’s an ever so slight decline in a relative sense. A recent report indicated the ridership of the Chicago Transit Authority trains and buses, Metra commuter trains and Pace buses are down about 70 percent compared to this time last year.
River Valley Metro still provided 607,803 rides in Fiscal Year 2020, and that number alone justifies the need for the downtown transfer station. Call it a government pork project if you want, but it’s also a project worthy of praise.
