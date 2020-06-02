It’s been apparent for some time that Hopkins Park needs natural gas service to improve the quality of life for its residents and ensure a more stable future for the community.
More recently, it has become apparent the village needs expansive broadband internet service in a similar way, and that’s why the news coming out of last Thursday’s Kankakee County Board Finance Committee meeting holds much promise.
At the end of the meeting, Board Chairman Andy Wheeler announced the county has entered into an intergovernmental agreement with Hopkins Park, which will make the county the fiscal agent to collect and administer grants and other monies for the project. It has been estimated that it would take $8 million to run a natural gas pipeline to the village.
In addition to the pipeline, Wheeler said the county is exploring the possibility of bringing widespread broadband there. The need for the latter has become even more evident during the current coronavirus crisis.
As the crisis closed schools and forced them to adopt online instruction to educate students, many of those who live in the Hopkins Park area faced a disadvantage. The lack of internet service compromised the ability of the school districts that serve the community to reach children through this medium. Other methods were created to remain in touch with the students, but the presence of reliable broadband would have made the process much easier.
A predictable consequence of this pandemic is that remote communication and learning done through the internet will be more widely accepted and used.
Those who advocate for natural gas in Hopkins Park say the future of the village may depend on it. The same can be said for broadband. We applaud the county’s interest in establishing it and strongly root for its success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!