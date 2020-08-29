A marriage of convenience is a union formed for social, political or economic benefit rather than for mutual affection. They often don’t work out well.
This is the situation Kankakee County now faces, and the advantages that were first established when the bond was formed are now a major disadvantage.
At the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, Kankakee County was grouped with the much more populous Chicago region as the state formed a geographic strategy to help curb the spread of infection. This arrangement meant whatever restrictions applied in Chicago also applied here, and after a short time, the approach was deemed unfair and changed.
The new approach called for 11 geographic regions, with Kankakee and Will counties forming Region 7. The move was widely applauded because it took Kankakee County out of Chicago’s shadow.
But a few months later, the applause has ended. While smaller than Chicago, Will County still has a population which dwarfs that of its southern neighbor. Will County also has a coronavirus testing positivity rate higher than Kankakee County, and that’s the reason why the whole region took a step back this week as Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the suspension of indoor restaurant and bar service for 14 days.
This move further cripples small business owners already reeling from earlier restrictions which closed or limited service. Some are now on the brink of failure, and this decision could be the last straw.
But the problem will persist as long as this marriage of convenience continues.
“Because we are married with Will County, we hope and pray they can get their numbers in check because that’s what’s going to help drive the decision to undo the mitigation,’’ Kankakee County Health administrator John Bevis said.
There is another option, the one Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler is calling for. That option would be to further divide the regions and place Kankakee County on its own.
Failed marriages can be frowned on, but sometimes it’s best for all involved. Since all involved in this case is every resident of Kankakee County, we should all call for this marriage of convenience to end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!