How have phones changed?
Two generations ago, you had one phone in the house and it was attached to the wall. Remember when they replaced the rotary dial with pushbuttons?
Now everyone possesses portable cell phones. Four people in a family — four phones. Some folks talk on them all the time — walking down the street; in the grocery store; watching their child’s Little League game. For this privilege of constant connection, we now pay perhaps five times what we used to pay for that phone on the wall.
So it is an easy thing to tack a tax on telephones. That’s what the Village of Bradley did a couple of years ago. And Bradley is not alone in this. The Bradley tax amounted to about $2 a phone.
So it was an invisible tax for most consumers. You are not going to blame the village for the bill. You are going to blame the phone company. The same mentality adheres to gas taxes. You don’t blame the government. You blame the oil companies.
Bradley has now removed the tax. Consumers should see their savings in January. It will be just about the time to help pay, if even a little bit, the charge card bills from the holidays.
We’ll give credit to Bradley for removing the tax. It had generated about $240,000 for a $13 million General Fund budget. The hope is that they can make up the difference with a little belt-tightening here and there.
Meanwhile, we hope their example spreads. For sure, with many other towns and governments there are plenty of examples of “tag-on taxes” and “pesky fees” that can be swatted away.
