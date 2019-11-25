Criminals long have known it’s best to commit their misdeeds when no one is watching. Police now are learning the best way to justify the actions they take to combat crime is to ensure everyone is watching.
That now is happening in Bourbonnais, where last week, the village board approved the expenditure of $76,100 to purchase the items necessary to equip each of its police officers with body cameras.
Bourbonnais is fully implementing a program that began in 2015. In the four years since its officers began using the cameras, only four misconduct complaints have been filed by the public. A review of the body camera footage showed each of the accusations to be unfounded. Before 2015, Bourbonnais police had faced an average of 10 complaints per year.
This development indicates several things. First, most miscreants know the camera will prove a flimsy accusation baseless, so they are less inclined to make the claim in the first place. It also indicates most of the complaints that are registered aren’t legitimate. Lasty, if the complaint is indeed merited, the camera will prove it and the officer will be held accountable. This is a clear deterrent to any cop who might consider crossing the line.
Obviously, a body camera program is expensive to implement, and cost is a major factor behind the lack of such programs in other police departments.
But it’s worth more thorough consideration by all. The potential savings it could mean in terms of legal costs could amount to a whole bunch of money. It could also save the reputation of a department faced with a controversy, and that’s something money can’t buy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!