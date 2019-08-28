Bob Dunn was a Little League coach.
Dunn, who died in 2014, coached for 45 years in the Kankakee Jaycees Little League. The Jaycees field at Beckman Park was renamed for him in 1989 as Bob Dunn-Chet Yocum Field.
Dunn played a big role in Little League when Kankakee was a national power. Four Jaycees teams advanced to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., and Dunn held roles on the last three, which advanced in 1958, 1962 and 1966. He also was the manager of the 1971 team that won the state title.
But the last thing Dunn would want to be remembered as was as a championship coach. He was a coach for all the kids — the great ones and the average ones. He did some of his best work with inexperienced players. Some didn’t know how to hold a bat or throw a ball before he taught them how.
He would be a senior citizen. The child would be 10. Dunn would spin a repertoire of corny jokes. The kids would laugh. The kids would listen. One of his rules was show up. Another was “respect the equipment.” If you used a ball bat to hit stones, you would sit.
He had the gift — all good coaches do — of being firm without raising his voice.
A lifelong bachelor, Dunn had a concern for every child who ever played for him. And, as the ethnic composition of Kankakee changed, Dunn remained committed to all players: Caucasian, African-American, Hispanic and girls.
His will was a last gift to the children of the community. The Bob Dunn Perpetual Charitable Trust Fund, set up by his estate, will give away up to $30,000 for direct services to youth in Kankakee County.
The deadline to apply is Sept. 27. The fund is administered by the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley. There are many good things that could be done with the money. But let us hope that at least some of it gives a ball, bat or glove to a child who cannot afford it.
The old coach still is hitting home runs.
