Among the challenges the coronavirus crisis has brought is various supply shortages.
The scarcity of toilet paper stands as an early example, as does cleaning supplies. Now, meat shortages are becoming more evident.
But another shortage pointed out in the latest Weekend Edition of the Daily Journal is as alarming as any, but there is a difference: Where we are at the mercy of suppliers when it comes to obtaining pork chops and hand sanitizer, the public can help alleviate this shortage.
Amid a decrease in donors, the Manteno Chamber of Commerce is hosting a community blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 14, at the Leo Hassett Community Center, 211 N. Main St., Manteno.
The Red Cross says it needs all type of donors, especially those with O negative, A negative and B negative types of blood.
While acknowledging the coronavirus has kept many people away from blood drives over health concerns, The Red Cross has offered assurances that the highest level of precautions have been put in place for this drive and all others.
Let’s face it. You can live without meat. While some forms of cleaning products are unavailable, suitable substitutes are in stock. But blood is something people cannot live without.
If you are able, please strongly consider heading to Manteno Thursday, or another similar event in the near future.
To make an appointment for the Manteno drive, call 1-800-733-2767, or sign up online at redcross.org with sponsor code mantenococ.
